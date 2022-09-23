Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. Cryoport has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 123.4% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 90,745 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

