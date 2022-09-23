CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Announces GBX 1.32 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CHI stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £90.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4,150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 76.50 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 87 ($1.05).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CT UK High Income Trust news, insider Andrew Watkins acquired 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966.74 ($6,001.38).

CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Featured Articles

