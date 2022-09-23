Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after buying an additional 250,062 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

