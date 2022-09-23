CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 1,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,552. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVBF. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

