CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.35. The company had a trading volume of 323,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

