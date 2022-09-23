D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $71.44. 234,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,097. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

