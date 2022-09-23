DA Davidson Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$123.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.58.

BRP Trading Down 3.6 %

TSE DOO opened at C$88.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$94.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.38. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

BRP Dividend Announcement

About BRP

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

