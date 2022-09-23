Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Daddy Doge has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $37,912.00 worth of Daddy Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Daddy Doge has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Daddy Doge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Daddy Doge Coin Profile

DADDYDOGE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. Daddy Doge’s total supply is 499,529,482,816,441 coins. Daddy Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Daddy Doge is daddydoge.finance.

Buying and Selling Daddy Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Daddy Doge is a deflationary DeFi token that takes a 9% tax from each buy and sell. This tax acts to benefit the project as a whole by putting 3% in the liquidity pool for a stable price floor, 3% proportionally reflected back to all holders of a DaddyDoge token and 3% added to a marketing/dev wallet to make sure that the project is able to succeed in the long term. Another large purpose of the tax is to decentivise large token holders from buying and selling quickly and damaging the price.Telegram”

