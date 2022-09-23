David J Yvars Group Acquires 5,495 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group owned approximately 0.06% of Neuronetics worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neuronetics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $236,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,716.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $47,156.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,959.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $236,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,716.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,533 shares of company stock worth $293,135. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neuronetics Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.10. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 62.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

