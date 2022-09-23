David J Yvars Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

David J Yvars Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 701.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,491. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

