David J Yvars Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

David J Yvars Group reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.41. 34,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,392. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.92 and its 200 day moving average is $363.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

