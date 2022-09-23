Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. 4,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Digital Revolution ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Defiance Digital Revolution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.60% of Defiance Digital Revolution ETF worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

