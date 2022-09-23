Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Delek US has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Delek US by 354.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

