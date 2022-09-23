Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s current price.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE DK opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Delek US has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Delek US by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Delek US by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 208,230 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.