Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Denbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.72.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DEN opened at $77.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.07. Denbury has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $93.95.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.