Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates $320.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. Bank of America downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.30.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $154.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $216.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52 week low of $150.34 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.