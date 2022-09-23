Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.