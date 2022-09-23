Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $323,427.28 and approximately $702.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00688001 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000207 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

