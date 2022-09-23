Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLHTF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dialogue Health Technologies stock remained flat at 2.07 during trading hours on Friday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 2.07 and a fifty-two week high of 4.75.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

