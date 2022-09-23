Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.73

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 3986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25. The company has a market cap of C$21.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

