Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Acquires A$25,675.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.27 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,675.00 ($17,954.55).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 4,807 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.40 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,992.80 ($34,960.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

