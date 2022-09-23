Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Acquires A$25,675.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.27 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,675.00 ($17,954.55).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 4,807 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.40 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,992.80 ($34,960.00).
Dicker Data Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Dicker Data Increases Dividend
Dicker Data Company Profile
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
