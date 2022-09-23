DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 39.4% This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $484,011.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00197809 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.