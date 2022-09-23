Dignity (LON:DTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $380.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.59), with a volume of 23804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394.50 ($4.77).

Dignity Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 434.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 467. The firm has a market cap of £190.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,643.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

