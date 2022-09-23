Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,420 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFIP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,811. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

