DinoSwap Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.26 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $17,130.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s genesis date was June 12th, 2021. DinoSwap’s total supply is 193,806,361 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DinoSwap is dinoswap.exchange.

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

