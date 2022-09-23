Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Up to $124.90

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $124.90, but opened at $130.00. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $124.97, with a volume of 2,556 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $3,307,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $2,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,077,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.