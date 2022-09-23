disBalancer Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77,293.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $249,750.00 and approximately $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer launched on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 3,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

According to CryptoCompare, "disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure."

