Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $240.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

