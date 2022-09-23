Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.69 million. Domo also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

DOMO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,613. Domo has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Domo by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

