Don-key (DON) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Don-key (DON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Don-key has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $32,188.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011000 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Don-key Coin Profile
Don-key launched on May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Don-key is don-key.finance.
Buying and Selling Don-key
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars.
