dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Trading Down 12.6%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was down 12.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOTDF shares. Peel Hunt raised dotdigital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

