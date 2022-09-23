Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.49

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$25.49 and last traded at C$25.64, with a volume of 24399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRM. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.41.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9356454 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

