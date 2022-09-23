Drep [new] Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002939 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $22.49 million and $1.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,183.63 or 1.00023333 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00068993 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00077419 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars.

