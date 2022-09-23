Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Increased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DUK stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

