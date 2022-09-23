DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 141,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 160.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.2% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 106,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,145. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.