Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.73. Approximately 86,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 263,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.06.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$871.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

