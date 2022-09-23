Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.78

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 17713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $609.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

