e-Money (NGM) Price Tops $0.19

e-Money (NGM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, e-Money has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $23.42 million and approximately $104,211.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00623750 BTC.
e-Money Profile
e-Money’s launch date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 120,705,500 coins and its circulating supply is 68,779,223 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com.
Buying and Selling e-Money
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
