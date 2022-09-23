Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.42

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.42 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.83). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 75,808 shares changing hands.

Eleco Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of £56.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.42.

Eleco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

