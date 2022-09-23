Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $250,819.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $52.57 million and $250,819.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001484 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,929,092,090 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

