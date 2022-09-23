Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading Up 1.3%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83. 32,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 66,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

