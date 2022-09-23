ElonDoge (EDOGE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $985,601.59

ElonDoge (EDOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One ElonDoge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ElonDoge has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. ElonDoge has a total market capitalization of $985,601.59 and $29,482.00 worth of ElonDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
ElonDoge Coin Profile
ElonDoge’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,760,029,724,933 coins. ElonDoge’s official Twitter account is @elondogeio.
ElonDoge Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ElonDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ElonDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.