Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Down 9.9%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.60. 70,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,313,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Embraer Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -968.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Further Reading

