Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.