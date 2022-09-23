Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.58

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 270236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$675.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.84.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.91 per share, with a total value of C$39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,032,881 shares in the company, valued at C$4,038,564.71.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

