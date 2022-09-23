Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Endesa Stock Down 0.3 %
ELEZY stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.
Endesa Company Profile
