Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.34. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 14,602 shares.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Banner Midstream Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations. It also provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors.

