EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $119.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.62. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

