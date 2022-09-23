Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 23rd (AAMC, AAU, ACY, ADMP, AGLE, ALTG, APP, APPN, ASAN, ATRS)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, September 23rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL). They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP). They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF). TD Securities issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR). They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM). They issued a buy rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VP (LON:VP). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.57) price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

