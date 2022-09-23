Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 23rd (AAMC, AAU, ACY, ADMP, AGLE, ALTG, APP, APPN, ASAN, ATRS)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, September 23rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL). They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP). They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF). TD Securities issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR). They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM). They issued a buy rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VP (LON:VP). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.57) price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

