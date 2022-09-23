Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 175,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,097,815 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $9.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 11.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

